Mary Patricia "Mary Pat" Curran, nee Tansey, age 81, born and raised in San Gabriel, California and a 46-year resident of Evergreen Park; devoted wife of Desmond Peter Curran of Athenry, County Galway, Ireland for over 56 years; loving mother of Desmond (Patty), Michael (Mary Pat), Fr. Brendan and Richard (Cortney); proud grandmother of Kathleen, Bridget, Deirdre, Jack, Maggie, Christopher and Sean; dear sister of the late Brian, the late Kathleen (Michael) Hennessy, Maggie (Joe) Cupini, Owen (Mary) and Kevin (Jeanne); preceded in death by her beloved parents, Patrick and Mary; aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many. Mary Pat lived her life with a selfless mission to care for others and put her faith in action, especially through hospitality in her home, compassion for the marginalized, support of the Casa Juan Diego youth center in Pilsen and other charitable causes, participation in the funeral choir and so much more. The family wishes to thank the wonderful surgeons, doctors, nurses and hospice care staff of Rush Medical Center and Journey Care for their dedication. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th St. and Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Family and friends will meet again at Most Holy Redeemer Church on Thursday, May 2, 2019 for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to Almost Home Kids, The Dominicans - Province of St. Albert the Great and the would be most appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walter Quinlan Funeral Directors. Funeral info can be found at 708-425-3700 or www.walterquinlanfuneraldirectors.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary