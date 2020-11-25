Mary Patricia Egan (nee Fitzgerald), Age 86, At Peace on November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Egan. Loving mother of Kathleen (Peter) Jirasek, Mary Beth (Thomas) McNally, Maureen (the late John) Mandru, and Eileen (Dennis) Pratl. Proud "Grandma Patti" of Meghan, Daniel, Michael, Katelyn, Christopher (Jacquí), Sean, Elyse, and Kelly, and great-grandmother of Autumn. Beloved daughter of the late John "Jack" (Ret. Battalion Chief C.F.D.) and Marie Fitzgerald. Dear sister of the late Eileen "Ei-Ei" (the late Mickey) Tucker. Devoted sister-in-law of Vincent (the late Mary C.) Roe. Mary Pat was also loved by her nieces, nephews, and her extended Tucker family members. She will be dearly missed by her many adoring friends. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Christ the King Church on Friday, November 27, 2020 will be private for the Egan Family. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available using the link: https://www.asimplestreaming.com/egan
beginning at 12:00 Noon. Private Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, c/o Development Office, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com