Mary Patricia Gilbride, age 82 of Chicago, Illinois passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas "Tim" and Mary Gilbride; fond sister of the late Thomas (Kay) Gilbride; dear cousin of many, some of whom affectionately called her "Patti G". Mary was a former Adrian Dominican Sister and former CPS primary grade teacher. A memorial Mass will be held in the Spring. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors. For more information 708-425-4500 or visit www.kennybrothersfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019