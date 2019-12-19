Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd
Skokie, IL
View Map
Mary Patricia Mersch Obituary
Mary Patricia Mersch, nee McDonnell, age 87, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Robert; dear mother of Martin (Mary Beth), Marie (Len) Mrowczynski, Maureen, Margaret, Marlene (Brian Magliozzi), Marjorie (William) Horvath, Matthew (Julie Keefe), Melissa (John) Dore, and the late Michael (Nancy Varco); loving grandmother of Erin (Lukas), Mairtin (Sara), Anne (Ian), Timothy (Sara), Robert, Tracy, Kelsey (Parker), Courtney, Jenny (Jake), Laurie (Phil), Michael (Jenna), Natalie, Dominick, Sara, Will, Nora, and John; cherished great-grandmother of Gregory, Paul, and Nicholas; fond sister of the late Nancy Balog. Visitation, Friday, December 20, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Saturday, December 21, at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
