|
|
Mary Patricia "Pat" Storto (Nee Daly) passed away on April 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Storto; loving mother of Joseph Michael (Susan) Storto, Rick Storto, Kathy (Tom) Downing, Sr. Evie Storto OP, Judy (Johann) Escamilla, and the late Tricia Storto; cherished grandmother of Sarah Storto, Jared Downing and the late Amy Downing; dear sister of "Bud" Daly and the late Bill Daly and Evelyn "Sally" Tully; fond aunt and friend of many. Due to COVID 19, private services have been held. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to the Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Rd Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824 or to UCP Seguin, 3100 S. Central Avenue, Cicero, IL 60804. Arrangements by Sciaraffa Funeral Directors.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020