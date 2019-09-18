|
Mary Patricia Swegle (nee Taylor) (aka Marion, Sis) devoted wife of 67 years to the late Warren M. (retired CPD). Loving Mother of Michael (Mary), Kathleen, Robert (Deborah), Donna (Steven) Remblake. Proud and cherished Grandmother of Marissa Swegle (Jake Dayton). Devoted daughter of the late Michael and Katherine (nee Ansbro) Taylor natives of Bellyvary and Balla, County Mayo, Ireland. Loving sister to her late brothers George (the late Eileen) Taylor (retired CPD) and Edward (Bud) Taylor. She is survived by her sister-in-law's Betty Taylor and Margaret Vanderlinden Loving Aunt, cousin, and friend to many, Visitation : Wednesday 9/18 from 5-8 pm at Michaels Funeral Home 800 S, Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, Funeral Mass: Visitation 9:30 am until Mass begins at 10:30 am Holy Family Church 2515 Palatine Rd, Inverness, IL interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, Il
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019