Ostermiller , Mary Pauline Pauline Ostermiller (nee Fetter), 93, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2:30 a.m. at The Addison in Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born on December 10, 1925 on a farm near St. Patrick (Canton), Missouri to Frank and Luticia (McDonnell) Fetter. She attended St. Patrick elementary and high schools, graduating in the class of 1943. After graduation, she was employed by Moorman Manufacturing Company for 21 years in Quincy, Illinois. She married Robert Ostermiller on September 4, 1954 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy. They enjoyed 63 happy years together with their family. She and her family moved to Waukegan, Illinois, in January 1967 during a big snowstorm. She was employed in Waukegan by the Lake County Sheriff Office and Planning Department for 17 years retiring in 1993. She also was an Avon Representative for 42 years in addition to her regular employment, serving many residents in the Lake County area and received many awards. Pauline took great pride in her family, home, flowers and especially loved to travel and shop. Her two granddaughters were the light and enjoyment of her life. And who can forget those delicious brownies and chocolate chip cookies that were enjoyed by so many. Pauline is survived by one son, Gary and his wife Cheryl of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and one daughter, Paula Niemann and her husband, Richard of Mundelein, Illinois; two granddaughters, Alexis and Katelyn Niemann of Mundelein, Illinois, one step-grandson, Jeff Auger, his significant other Katie Congdon of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, one step great grandson Lenox, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and a host of friends in both Waukegan and Quincy areas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert of 63 years; one brother, Edgar Fetter and his wife Betty (Lectenburg) Fetter; nephew, William Frank Fetter; several uncles and aunts and one brother and sister in infancy. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019, 9.00 – 10:30 am at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Avenue in Waukegan, Illinois; Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, it is requested you make a donation to a or to support Cheryl's participation in the Walk to End Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/goto/cherylostermiller. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Addison of Pleasant Prairie WI., for the tender care they provided.