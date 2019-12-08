|
LEXINGTON, SC – A funeral service for Mary "Louise" Perry Plott, 98, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Plott passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Columbia on September 16, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence Jefferson Perry and Aileen Waites Perry.
She attended Taylor Grammar School and Wardlaw Junior High School before graduating from Columbia High School on June 2nd, 1939. Louise later attended Drawns Business College from 1940-1941 and graduated with a degree in accounting and shorthand. She worked part-time at SH Kress Dime Store for one year before transferring to FW Woolworth Dime Store full-time after graduation until September of 1942. She then worked at Fort Jackson, SC Army Base, first in medical supply, to post engineers, and finally to finance and accounting until retiring in 1980, after 38 years of service.
She married the late Herbert Moore Plott Jr. on September 26, 1942 and together they lived in Fort Wayne, IN, where he was stationed, before going overseas in February of 1943 with the 30th Division to fight in WWII. He returned in December 1945.
Mrs. Plott was baptized in 1934 at the age of 13 and attended Tabernacle Baptist Church for many years. Most recently while residing in Lexington, she attended Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Plott Hutto (Bob); son, Herbert Moore Plott III (Diane); grandchildren, Robin Hutto Morris (Ed), Brian Craig Hutto (Christi), and Ashley Diane Louise Plott; great-grandchildren, Brittany Aileen Morris, Justin Vernon Morris (Kaitlin), Cooper Lloyd Hutto, Audrey Christine Hutto, Avery Claire Hutto and Lena Maeve Hamilton; great-great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Michele Morris; and her sister, Delma Perry Green.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Cleone Perry Swain and brother, William Perry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 190 Knox Abbot Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033; American Cancer Association, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210; or Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC 29072.
