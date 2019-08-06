Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suburban Family Funeral Home
5940 W 35th St.
Cicero, IL 60804
708-652-1116
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suburban Family Funeral Home
5940 W 35th St.
Cicero, IL 60804
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Suburban Family Funeral Home
5940 W 35th St.
Cicero, IL 60804
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Peszynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Peszynski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Peszynski Obituary
Mary Peszynski nee Kwasnica, 82, beloved wife of Ernest; loving mother of Barbara (Frank) Perino, Elizabeth (Brian) Odeen, Patricia (Patrick) Klein and late Michael; dear grandmother of Jeffrey and Michael Perino, Madeline and Nathan Odeen, Adam and Megan Klein; preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Funeral Thursday, August 8th. 9:30 A.M. from Suburban Family Funeral Home 5940 W. 35th. St. (Corner of 35th. St. & Austin) Cicero to St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3-8 P.M. 708-652-1116 or visit www.Suburbanfamilyfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now