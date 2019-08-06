|
|
Mary Peszynski nee Kwasnica, 82, beloved wife of Ernest; loving mother of Barbara (Frank) Perino, Elizabeth (Brian) Odeen, Patricia (Patrick) Klein and late Michael; dear grandmother of Jeffrey and Michael Perino, Madeline and Nathan Odeen, Adam and Megan Klein; preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Funeral Thursday, August 8th. 9:30 A.M. from Suburban Family Funeral Home 5940 W. 35th. St. (Corner of 35th. St. & Austin) Cicero to St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3-8 P.M. 708-652-1116 or visit www.Suburbanfamilyfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019