Mary Pick Hines, 88, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 25, 2020. Mary was a devoted family matriarch, a dedicated philanthropist, and a spirited volunteer. She enjoyed a wide circle of friends who cherished her wit, intelligence, panoramic curiosity, love of books, and unique turns of phrase. A graduate of North Shore Country Day School, she served in a broad array of capacities there, culminating in her appointment to life trustee. A proud alumna of Vassar College, Mary served as chair of the Chicago Vassar Club and later became a trustee of the College. Her passion for birding led her to the board of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. An art enthusiast, she sat on the 20th Century Committee at the Art Institute of Chicago. She was board chair of the Scholarship and Guidance Association and a member of the University of Chicago Women's Board. Later in life, Mary relished her extensive travels and her participation in a rigorous Western Civ book group. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Harold H. Hines, Jr., the loving mother of William (Sally), Anne Young and David, and the delighted grandmother of Elizabeth, Katherine (Chris) and Samuel Hines, Clyfford and Madleine Young, and Hugo and Oscar Hines. She was the dear sister of Thomas (Sue) Pick and engaged aunt to her nieces and nephews. We invite all to attend the live stream of Mary's funeral service on December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am (CST); details are available at chicagojewishfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory may be made to: North Shore Country Day School (nscds.org
), Vassar College (vassar.edu
), The Art Institute of Chicago (artic.edu
), or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (birds.cornell.edu
). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com