Sister Mary Placidia Kuligot, C.S.S.F. Died November 11, 2020 in Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Chicago, IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 79 years. Beloved daughter of the late Stephen and the late Mary. Beloved sister of the late Stanley and Dorothy (the late Eugene) Tranowski. Nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 West Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659 would be appreciated. Thomas K. Moore, Director 847-395-4000.





