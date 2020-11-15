1/2
Sr. Mary Placidia Kuligot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Mary Placidia Kuligot, C.S.S.F. Died November 11, 2020 in Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Chicago, IL. Beloved member of Felician Sisters Community for 79 years. Beloved daughter of the late Stephen and the late Mary. Beloved sister of the late Stanley and Dorothy (the late Eugene) Tranowski. Nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Felician Sisters' Retirement Fund, 3800 West Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659 would be appreciated. Thomas K. Moore, Director 847-395-4000.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved