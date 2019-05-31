Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Mary PROCHASKA
Mary Prochaska , nee Davy, formerly of Westchester. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving Mother of Joseph Jr. (Gina) and the late Ann; dear Grandmother of Michael (DeeDee), James, and Tracy (Reinhold "Holt") Zeidler; Great Grandmother of Molly, Reinhold Joseph "RJ", and Max Zeidler and Mary and Timothy Prochaska; devoted daughter of the late May and Robert Davy; dear sister of the late Thomas (late Elinor) Davy, the late Maurice (late Mary Jane) Davy, and the late Robert (late Virginia) Davy; loving aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Road, Westchester, IL 60154 (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral Monday, June 3, 2019 9:30 AM from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church, 2550 Mayfair Ave., Westchester, IL for Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Road, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mary to : Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101-2713; or, to Clearbrook c/o the Commons, 1835 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005; or, to Rosemeyer Scholarship Fund, Divine Providence Parish, 2550 Mayfair Ave., Westchester, IL 60154. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 31 to June 2, 2019
