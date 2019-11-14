Home

POWERED BY

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
1530 Jackson Ave.
River Forest, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
1530 Jackson Ave.
River Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Giuffre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary R. Giuffre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary R. Giuffre Obituary
Mary R. Giuffre nee Reilly, age 96, formerly of Elmwood Park; beloved wife of the late Francis J.; loving mother of Mary (Jerry) Ball, Fran (Kathy), William (Sharon) and Joseph (Lisa) Giuffre; cherished grandmother of Melissa (Larry) Graves, Daniel and Emily Ball, Michelle and Matthew Giuffre, Jessica and Allison (fiancé Cesar Ramirez) Giuffre, and Jade 'Mei' Giuffre; great-grandmother of Aidan Graves; dear sister of the late Catherine Oglesbee and William and Dennis (Lois) Reilly; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m., Monday November 18 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Pius V. Church, 1919 S. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -