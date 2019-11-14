|
Mary R. Giuffre nee Reilly, age 96, formerly of Elmwood Park; beloved wife of the late Francis J.; loving mother of Mary (Jerry) Ball, Fran (Kathy), William (Sharon) and Joseph (Lisa) Giuffre; cherished grandmother of Melissa (Larry) Graves, Daniel and Emily Ball, Michelle and Matthew Giuffre, Jessica and Allison (fiancé Cesar Ramirez) Giuffre, and Jade 'Mei' Giuffre; great-grandmother of Aidan Graves; dear sister of the late Catherine Oglesbee and William and Dennis (Lois) Reilly; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m., Monday November 18 at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Pius V. Church, 1919 S. Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
