with great sadness, we regret to inform you that Mary R. Komar of Chicago (Bridgeport Neighborhood) passed away on September 20, 2019; nee Ticinovich; beloved wife of the late John "Pitts"; loving mother of John J. (Michelle) Komar and Jenny L. (Larry) Bielawski; cherished grandmother of Katelyn (Benjamin) Fox, Kristin and Jonathan Komar; adored great-grandmother of Elijah Fox; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Jenny Ticinovich; dearest sister of Dorothie LaMonica, Eleanore Wingren, late Gloria Gorac, late George and the late Rudy Ticinovich; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary was a proud member of Club Poljica, Santa Lucia Club, The Italian American Club and St. Joseph's Club. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The American Society, Inc. are appreaciated. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019