Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Komar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary R. Komar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary R. Komar Obituary
with great sadness, we regret to inform you that Mary R. Komar of Chicago (Bridgeport Neighborhood) passed away on September 20, 2019; nee Ticinovich; beloved wife of the late John "Pitts"; loving mother of John J. (Michelle) Komar and Jenny L. (Larry) Bielawski; cherished grandmother of Katelyn (Benjamin) Fox, Kristin and Jonathan Komar; adored great-grandmother of Elijah Fox; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Jenny Ticinovich; dearest sister of Dorothie LaMonica, Eleanore Wingren, late Gloria Gorac, late George and the late Rudy Ticinovich; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary was a proud member of Club Poljica, Santa Lucia Club, The Italian American Club and St. Joseph's Club. Visitation Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The American Society, Inc. are appreaciated. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now