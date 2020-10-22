Mary R. Lopez, 92, of Berwyn died October 20, 2020. She was born December 2, 1927 in Gary, Indiana to immigrant parents, the late Jose and Petra Roman from Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico. She was raised in Gary and the Taylor St. neighborhood in Chicago. A graduate of now closed Chicago St. Mary High School on the West Side and Mundelein College. Beloved wife of the late Honoratus Lopez for 48 years, loving mother of Margaret Harris (Brian), Hon. Mark Lopez (Sheri), Catherine Schell (Edward), and Mary H. Childers (Terry); proud grandmother of Honora, Justin, Veronika, Marina, and Olivia and great-grandmother of Dominik, Aria, and Emilio. She is also survived by many cousins in Indiana, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Jesse, Josephine, and Joseph Arthur Roman. Mary was homemaker who loved to be with her family. Mary was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Her song and pleasant disposition warmed the hearts of all those fortunate to be in her life. She taught her family, by example, the gift of unconditional love. A special thanks to Mary's caregivers the last few years including Virginia Vargas of Berwyn and the staff at Maclean House Memory Care unit at Caledonia Senior Living in North Riverside. In lieu of flowers, donations to Caledonia Senior Living are appreciated. Visitation will begin Saturday October 24 at 10:00 am at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A prayer service will begin at 11:30 am followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. Social distancing and a mask are required, and no more than 50 guests will be admitted to the funeral home at any time. A memorial Mass and celebration of Mary's life will occur post pandemic. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com