1/
Mary R. Lopez
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary R. Lopez, 92, of Berwyn died October 20, 2020. She was born December 2, 1927 in Gary, Indiana to immigrant parents, the late Jose and Petra Roman from Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico. She was raised in Gary and the Taylor St. neighborhood in Chicago. A graduate of now closed Chicago St. Mary High School on the West Side and Mundelein College. Beloved wife of the late Honoratus Lopez for 48 years, loving mother of Margaret Harris (Brian), Hon. Mark Lopez (Sheri), Catherine Schell (Edward), and Mary H. Childers (Terry); proud grandmother of Honora, Justin, Veronika, Marina, and Olivia and great-grandmother of Dominik, Aria, and Emilio. She is also survived by many cousins in Indiana, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Jesse, Josephine, and Joseph Arthur Roman. Mary was homemaker who loved to be with her family. Mary was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. Her song and pleasant disposition warmed the hearts of all those fortunate to be in her life. She taught her family, by example, the gift of unconditional love. A special thanks to Mary's caregivers the last few years including Virginia Vargas of Berwyn and the staff at Maclean House Memory Care unit at Caledonia Senior Living in North Riverside. In lieu of flowers, donations to Caledonia Senior Living are appreciated. Visitation will begin Saturday October 24 at 10:00 am at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A prayer service will begin at 11:30 am followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. Social distancing and a mask are required, and no more than 50 guests will be admitted to the funeral home at any time. A memorial Mass and celebration of Mary's life will occur post pandemic. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved