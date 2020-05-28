Mary R. McManus, age 92, of Forest Park, passed away May 23, 2020. She was born to the late John T. Robertson and Mary Lucy McClane She was preceded in death by her spouse, George A. McManus; loving mother of Michael McManus (Kathleen Menerey) and Marilyn McManus; cherished grandmother of Aaron McManus and Margaret Shultz (Paul Shultz); great-grandmother of Cecilia McManus and Jane Shultz. Mary worked in schools in Maywood, Elmhurst, and Norridge as a teacher and librarian. She retired as a legal secretary. Mary was an active member for decades of Illinois Quilters Inc. and created many beautiful quilts. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, burial services will be held privately. A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to Precious Blood Ministry http://www.pbmr.org/donate. Info: Gamboney & Son Directors, (708)420-5108.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.