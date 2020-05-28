Mary R. McManus
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary R. McManus, age 92, of Forest Park, passed away May 23, 2020. She was born to the late John T. Robertson and Mary Lucy McClane She was preceded in death by her spouse, George A. McManus; loving mother of Michael McManus (Kathleen Menerey) and Marilyn McManus; cherished grandmother of Aaron McManus and Margaret Shultz (Paul Shultz); great-grandmother of Cecilia McManus and Jane Shultz. Mary worked in schools in Maywood, Elmhurst, and Norridge as a teacher and librarian. She retired as a legal secretary. Mary was an active member for decades of Illinois Quilters Inc. and created many beautiful quilts. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, burial services will be held privately. A funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to Precious Blood Ministry http://www.pbmr.org/donate. Info: Gamboney & Son Directors, (708)420-5108.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 27, 2020
My moms good friend for many years. So sorry for her loss and yours. Prayers for Mary and family.
Beth Hunt
Friend
May 27, 2020
Mary will be greatly missed she always manage to bring a smile to my face! Mary leaves behind a beautiful legacy and a family that loves fiercely. Thanks Mary for the giggles over the years.
Patricia Hefner
Friend
May 27, 2020
We are so grateful to have had a few years of family celebrations with Mary. She was a wonderful woman and we will miss her. Grace and peace to the Family! We love you!
Penny & Tim
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved