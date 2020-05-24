Mary Radetic (nee Dybala), age 94, at rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home.
Mary was the beloved wife of 65 years to Anthony Radetic; the cherished mother of Michael Radetic; loving grandmother of Ashley, John and Anthony; great-grandmother of Jordan, Logan, Brooklyn and Adan; sister of Edward (Joanne) Dybala, Robert (the late Catherine) Dybala and Elizabeth (the late George) Stubner. A beloved daughter to the late Martin and Pauline (nee Ruhle) Dybala.
Services for Mary will be held privately. She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Mary Radetic at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Mary was the beloved wife of 65 years to Anthony Radetic; the cherished mother of Michael Radetic; loving grandmother of Ashley, John and Anthony; great-grandmother of Jordan, Logan, Brooklyn and Adan; sister of Edward (Joanne) Dybala, Robert (the late Catherine) Dybala and Elizabeth (the late George) Stubner. A beloved daughter to the late Martin and Pauline (nee Ruhle) Dybala.
Services for Mary will be held privately. She will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Obituary and tribute wall for Mary Radetic at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.