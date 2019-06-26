|
|
Sister Mary Ralph Orlinski, R.S.M., 101 years old. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 83 years. Devoted daughter of the late Mary nee Warzyeka & Anthony Orlinski. Loving sister of the late Edward, Julius, Angeline Stegall, Janette, Felix, George & Harriet. Proud aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday from 9:30 am at Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St. in Chicago with a Welcoming at 9:15 am. Mass of Christian burial Thursday at 10:30 am at Mercy Chapel, 3659 W. 99th St., in Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019