Mary Rita Burns
Mary Rita Burns, nee Stapleton, age 98, at rest September 5, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Robert J. for 57 years; Dearest mother of Robert Ret. Captain CPD (Marilyn), John Ret CPD (late Cindy), and the late Edward Burns; Loving grandmother of Robert (Marietta), Lizabeth (Nate) Engkjer, Maggie and Ruth Ann; Cherished great grandmother of Matthew, Emma, Max, Huxley, Aurora, and the beloved late Hannah; Dear sister of the late Ann (late Jule) Thornton, the late Loretta (late Dr. William) Graber, Jack (Marge) Stapleton, the late Thomas (late Joan) Stapleton, the late James (late Theresa) Stapleton and the late Patricia (late Phillip) Tebeau; Sister in-law to Patricia (late Mike) Panici; Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews; Past president of St. Casimir Maria Alumni; Past president of the Mount Carmel Mother's Club; Volunteer at Little Co. of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park for over 45 years and Eucharistic Minister; At the age of 75 she had her "1st hole in one"; I loved you all so much; Until we meet again; Visitation Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th Street, Palos Hills; Mass 12:00 p.m.; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
