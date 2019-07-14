Mary Rita Klees (nee Spellacy) 97, passed away July 4 peacefully in her home at Peace Village in Palos Park. Mary Rita "Girlie" was born in Chicago to the late John F. Spellacy and Edith (nee Coyle) on September 4, 1921. Beloved wife for 56 years of the late John Klees (Owner of Klees Golf Shop). Loving mother of Judy Smith McDonald (Dennis), Charlie (Eileen) Klees, Rita Klees (the late John Austin), Louise (Tom) Haslett, Grace Klees (Jerry Strom) and the late Mary (Steve) Harris. Dear grandmother of William (Marcy), Brian (Heather) and Kevin (Mary) Smith, Jack (fiancée Sheila Casey), Jonah and Lyle Klees, Carolyn (C.J.) Lind, Thomas (Amy) Haslett, Nell (Maxime) Haslett-Brousse, Andy, Madeline and Tim Strom, Stephen (Sierra) and Sarah Harris. Great-grandmother of 14. Sister of the late Jack (Dorothy) and Jim (Freddie) Spellacy and Patricia (Al) Shepherd. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's School of Nursing. Mary Rita lived for over 40 years on Bell Ave. in Morgan Park enjoying cocktails on the front porch and being an active member of St. Cajetan Church. She enjoyed her nursing career, playing bridge, golf, reading and socializing with friends and neighbors. The family wants to thank her nieces, Mary Jo, Donna and Pat and their families along with her caregiver Linda, for their kindness and patience the last few years. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, August 31 at St. Cajetan Church from 11:00 am until time of Mass 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunday Mass Ministry at 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL. 60607. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or Sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019