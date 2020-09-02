Mary Rita McCarthy, 103 years of age passed away peacefully on August 29th. Loving daughter of the late Samuel and Nora McCarthy, dear sister of the late Justin McCarthy. Devoted cousin and friend to many. Due to COVID 19, services will be private with interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial mass at Presence Resurrection Retirement Center, 7262 W. Peterson, Chicago Il. will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Ahern Funeral and Cremation Services 708-383-5700.





