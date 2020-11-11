Mary Rita Rulis (nee Fleming). Beloved wife of Albert Rulis. Loving mother of Michael (Cheryl) Rulis, Janet (John) Maurin, and Eileen (Victor) Olchowka. Proud grandmother of Carolyn Steele, Melissa (Richard) Morrissey, Natalie (Sean) Koop, David (Rebekah) Maurin, Rachel Olchowka, and Evan Olchowka. Cherished great grandmother of Mason Davis, Livia Steele, Elsie Steele, Madison Koop, Noah Koop, and Lily Koop. Dear sister of the late John Fleming. Loving aunt of Catherine Fleming. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to Peace Village, 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park, IL 60464 would be appreciated. Please leave a memory for the family on Mary's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com
