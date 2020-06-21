Mary "Marietta" Rohan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Marietta" Rohan, age 89, of Oak Lawn, passed away on June 16, 2020. Loving daughter of the late John and Mary Rohan; Beloved sister of the late John F. Rohan; Adored niece of the late Anne Kilduff; Dear cousin of Sister Eileen Sullivan and many others. Marietta was a precious friend and caregiver to many people she crossed paths with. She spent her life being a devout catholic and proud of her Irish heritage, while teaching Chicago's youth for over 40 years as a CPS Teacher. Services for Marietta will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, P.O. Box 1, Plymouth, IN 46513 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved