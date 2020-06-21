Mary "Marietta" Rohan, age 89, of Oak Lawn, passed away on June 16, 2020. Loving daughter of the late John and Mary Rohan; Beloved sister of the late John F. Rohan; Adored niece of the late Anne Kilduff; Dear cousin of Sister Eileen Sullivan and many others. Marietta was a precious friend and caregiver to many people she crossed paths with. She spent her life being a devout catholic and proud of her Irish heritage, while teaching Chicago's youth for over 40 years as a CPS Teacher. Services for Marietta will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, P.O. Box 1, Plymouth, IN 46513 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.