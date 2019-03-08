Home

Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Mary-Rose A. Luttrell

Mary-Rose A. Luttrell Obituary
Mary-Rose (nee Weishaar) Luttrell, 72, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away March 04, 2019 at Vista East Medical Center. Mary-Rose was born September 24, 1946 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her children, Lori Jedrysek and Linda Jedrysek; her grandchildren, Alyssa Jedrysek, Ashley Fink, Kian Baxter, and Tony Leitsch-Jedrysek. She is preceded in death by her soul mate, Tony Jedrysek, her parents, brother, and sister. A Memorial Service will be held at The Well Church, 9001 17th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143 on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Please sign the online guest book www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
