Mary R. Grimshaw, nee Doyle, 73; beloved wife of the late Ben; loving mother of Lisa (Anthony) Mondragon, Jason (Feather Nolan) Grimshaw, Andrea (Robert) Brockland, Patrick (Fiancee Marissa Mendoza) Grimshaw, Nicholas Grimshaw, and the late Maria (Butch) Holst; cherished grandmother of Chloe Rose, Noah, Joshua, Owen, Ian, Gabrielle, Mia, Delilah and Asher; dear sister of the late David Doyle; also, fond cousin and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Wednesday, February 12, starting with prayers from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Tarcissus Church for Mass, times pending. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to Rainbow Hospice are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020