Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Grimshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rose Grimshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Rose Grimshaw Obituary
Mary R. Grimshaw, nee Doyle, 73; beloved wife of the late Ben; loving mother of Lisa (Anthony) Mondragon, Jason (Feather Nolan) Grimshaw, Andrea (Robert) Brockland, Patrick (Fiancee Marissa Mendoza) Grimshaw, Nicholas Grimshaw, and the late Maria (Butch) Holst; cherished grandmother of Chloe Rose, Noah, Joshua, Owen, Ian, Gabrielle, Mia, Delilah and Asher; dear sister of the late David Doyle; also, fond cousin and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Funeral services Wednesday, February 12, starting with prayers from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Tarcissus Church for Mass, times pending. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to Rainbow Hospice are appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -