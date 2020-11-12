Mary Rose Lichtenstein nee Majerowicz, 91. Holocaust survivor. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Henry Lichtenstein. Devoted and loving mother of Nathan (Aviva) Lichtenstein, Howard (Linda) Lichtenstein and Rochelle (Steven) Katz. Affectionate and kind grandmother of Sarah (Ari) Bajtner, Elana (Doron) Pnini, Rachel (Steven) Lefkowitz, Nahum Lichtenstein, Dina (Jeremy) Hartstein, Shoshana (Josh) Ross, Naomi (Eli) Shicker, Shira Lichtenstein, Talia (Noah) Cohen, Yoni Katz, Ariel Katz, Isaac (Ariel Goodman) Katz, and Eitan Katz. Cherished great-grandmother of 25. Dear sister of the late Pesela, Anna, Pola, Leo, Isaac, Alter, Tzipporah and Chaim. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
