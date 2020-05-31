Mary Rue Howard Suker, age 92, of Wilmette, formerly of Kenilworth passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Kenilworth. Born on April 5, 1928 in Rockford, Illinois to Clarence and Suzanne (Jacobs) Howard, she grew up in Aurora. Mary graduated in 1950 from the University of Illinois where she majored in Journalism and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. In 1956 she married Jacob R. Suker, MD and was a true partner in his work as Associate Dean at Northwestern University's Medical School until his death in December 1989, including serving as Editor of the Northwestern University Medical School's Alumni Magazine. Mary was an active member in many facets of civic life in the Village of Kenilworth for over 45 years. She was President of the Kenilworth Historical Society, where she co-chaired the Kenilworth Centennial Committee. She was also President of the Neighbors of Kenilworth and was named their Super Senior in 1997. She was a member of the Kenilworth Home and Garden Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Illinois. Survivors include her three daughters, Ann (Stephen) Potter, Margot (Marshall) Hopper and Jane (J. Scott) McMurray. Her six grandchildren, Claire Potter (John White), Stephen Potter, Jane Heistand (Zachary Workman), Molly Heistand, Mary Grace McMurray and Margot McMurray as well as her sister Joan Hedley.
A private internment has been held. The family plans a memorial service when circumstances permit.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Kenilworth Historical Society (415 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043) or the Jacob R. Suker, MD Professorship in Medical Education at Northwestern University Medical School. c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Attn: Meghan Monaghan, 420 E. Superior Street, Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611. Please indicate "Jacob R. Suker, M.D. Professorship in Medical Education" in the text box provided.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 31 to Jun. 4, 2020.