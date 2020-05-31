Mary Rue Suker
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Rue Howard Suker, age 92, of Wilmette, formerly of Kenilworth passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Kenilworth. Born on April 5, 1928 in Rockford, Illinois to Clarence and Suzanne (Jacobs) Howard, she grew up in Aurora. Mary graduated in 1950 from the University of Illinois where she majored in Journalism and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. In 1956 she married Jacob R. Suker, MD and was a true partner in his work as Associate Dean at Northwestern University's Medical School until his death in December 1989, including serving as Editor of the Northwestern University Medical School's Alumni Magazine. Mary was an active member in many facets of civic life in the Village of Kenilworth for over 45 years. She was President of the Kenilworth Historical Society, where she co-chaired the Kenilworth Centennial Committee. She was also President of the Neighbors of Kenilworth and was named their Super Senior in 1997. She was a member of the Kenilworth Home and Garden Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Illinois. Survivors include her three daughters, Ann (Stephen) Potter, Margot (Marshall) Hopper and Jane (J. Scott) McMurray. Her six grandchildren, Claire Potter (John White), Stephen Potter, Jane Heistand (Zachary Workman), Molly Heistand, Mary Grace McMurray and Margot McMurray as well as her sister Joan Hedley.

A private internment has been held. The family plans a memorial service when circumstances permit.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Kenilworth Historical Society (415 Kenilworth Avenue, Kenilworth, IL 60043) or the Jacob R. Suker, MD Professorship in Medical Education at Northwestern University Medical School. c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine Attn: Meghan Monaghan, 420 E. Superior Street, Rubloff Building, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611. Please indicate "Jacob R. Suker, M.D. Professorship in Medical Education" in the text box provided.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 31 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved