N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert's Catholic Church
1809 Walters Ave
Northbrook, IL
Mary Ruth McGee Dorsher


1928 - 2019
Mary Ruth McGee Dorsher Obituary
Mary Ruth McGee Dorsher passed into eternal life on October 24, 2019. Born on November 28, 1928 in Chicago to Frank and Ruth (Tennes) McGee, Mary was the loving mother of Ellen Wano (David), Margaret Kasimatis (Steve), Peter Dorsher (Adria), Mary Ann Dorsher (Sven Wehrwein), and Catherine Fodor (Tom), treasured grandmother of eleven, and devoted great-grandmother of three. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Dorsher, and her brother, Thomas F. McGee. A graduate of St. Mary's of Notre Dame, Mary was a woman of great compassion, a skilled bridge player, and a talented artist. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at NH Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home1240 Waukegan Rd. Glenview. Family and Friends will meet Saturday, Nov. 9, a 10 a.m. for funeral mass at St. Norbert's Catholic Church 1809 Walters Ave, Northbrook, Private family interment. Please send memorials to St. Joseph Services, a Daughters of Charity ministry, which uplifts adults and children in Chicago neighborhoods most affected by violence and poverty (St. Joseph Services, 1501 N. Oakley Blvd., Chicago, 60622 https://www.stjosephservices.org/).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
