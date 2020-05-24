Mary S. Baran, age 97; beloved wife of the late Casimer; dear daughter of the late Paul and Ag Sarnecki; loving sister of five brothers and two sisters, all who have predeceased her; great aunt to many. Mary was the best neighbor and friend around. She will be missed, and remembered, by all who knew and loved her. Due to current mandated, funeral services and entombment at All Saints Cemetery are being held private. Arrangements entrusted to Lawrence Funeral Home 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.