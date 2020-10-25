Mary S. Gaier, 98, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Born in Chicago on June 20, 1922, Mary was the beloved wife of the late Fred G. Gaier; mother of Lola (Doug) Hotchkis and the late Mari Moon Gaier; grandmother of Tori (Jerry) Engstrom-Goehry; sister of the late Jacquin Givers; aunt of Judy (Jim) Scott and Nancy (Joe) Jenkins. Mary was a graduate of the Chicago College of Naprapathy and worked with her husband in his corner pharmacy in Chicago. She also devoted many hours of volunteer work with many organizations. Mary will be remembered by her beautiful smile, love of family and the empathy she showed to everyone. A private memorial service will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Oct. 26, 2020, it will be live streamed at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can go to Edgebrook Lutheran Church (5252 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 60646) or Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care – Foundation (P.O. Box 74008824, Chicago, IL 60674-8824). For info 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
