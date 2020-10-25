1/
Mary S. Gaier
1922 - 2020
Mary S. Gaier, 98, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Born in Chicago on June 20, 1922, Mary was the beloved wife of the late Fred G. Gaier; mother of Lola (Doug) Hotchkis and the late Mari Moon Gaier; grandmother of Tori (Jerry) Engstrom-Goehry; sister of the late Jacquin Givers; aunt of Judy (Jim) Scott and Nancy (Joe) Jenkins. Mary was a graduate of the Chicago College of Naprapathy and worked with her husband in his corner pharmacy in Chicago. She also devoted many hours of volunteer work with many organizations. Mary will be remembered by her beautiful smile, love of family and the empathy she showed to everyone. A private memorial service will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Oct. 26, 2020, it will be live streamed at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can go to Edgebrook Lutheran Church (5252 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 60646) or Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care – Foundation (P.O. Box 74008824, Chicago, IL 60674-8824). For info 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
PRIVATE -- Nelson Funeral Home -- but will be available by Live Stream and Video.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Memories & Condolences

October 24, 2020
Lola, my heart goes out to you and your Family. I knew your Mom through you. Heard lots of great stories. You have lots of loiving, fond memories and I know you will keep her alive by always sharing them. Franchon
Franchon Lindsay
Friend
October 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mary's passing. We didn't know her well but enjoyed seeing and talking with her
at Judy's holiday get-togethers. She had the sweetest smile. May your cherished memories bring
you peace.
Judy and Bob White
Acquaintance
October 24, 2020
Dear Lola, Doug and Family,
Grief can be so difficult, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your beloved mom today and always.
Sandy & Hank Nusko
Friend
October 24, 2020
Mary was a pleasure to know. We worked well together with the Edgebrook Woman's Club functions. With her winning smile, Mary made a person smile back. Happy thoughts.
Marti Corcoran
Friend
October 24, 2020
It was such a joy to know Mary for the last five years of her life at Avantara. She enjoyed very much attending the weekly bible studies and I loved her enthusiasm for them, as well as her constant smiles! She was an encouragement to me!
Beth Olson
Friend
October 23, 2020
Mary was a beautiful shining light anytime I was blessed with her presence. To meet her was to love her kind spirit. I will remember and carry the essence of who she was with me always. May all who loved her remember those hugs and her beautiful smile.
April Makay
Family
