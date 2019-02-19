Mary S. Gregory, 92, née Kachantones, devoted wife, mother and yiayia, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, in her daughter's home. Her life was selflessly dedicated to assuring that everyone around her was well fed. Weekly until her death, she baked and boxed biscotti and Greek butter cookies that over the years became legendary.Mary was born in Chicago on February 24, 1926 and is survived by her sweetheart of 62 years, Peter. She was proud to live a simple life in Edison Park, where she was a lifelong resident, and strived to treat every person as royalty. Whether you were her grandchild, her banker or a coffee shop clerk, Mary saw gold in everyone's heart. She was an example of strength and fortitude through hardship and health. These were qualities learned from Stylianos and Despina, her parents, at the counter of the Edison Park Fish Market.A talented seamstress with an eye for detail, Mary owned her own tailoring business on the Northwest Side. She was known to dabble in anything from light plumbing to carpentry work around her house and loved being a homemaker and gardener. At St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Des Plaines, she sang in the choir and was devoted to Philoptochos philanthropic efforts.In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two children, Steve Gregory and Annette (Jim) McDermott; daughter-in-law, Alexandra Gregory; ten grandchildren; and three great­grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, George; and three siblings.Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster, Des Plaines. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Elmwood Park.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, 1600 S. Glenwood Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos, 2350 E. Dempster Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016.A 40-day memorial service will be held in Springfield at St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church at 11:00 a.m. on April 6, 2019.Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary