Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 N. Cicero Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
2350 E. Dempster
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church
Springfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary S. Gregory


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary S. Gregory Obituary
Mary S. Gregory, 92, née Kachantones, devoted wife, mother and yiayia, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, in her daughter's home. Her life was selflessly dedicated to assuring that everyone around her was well fed. Weekly until her death, she baked and boxed biscotti and Greek butter cookies that over the years became legendary.Mary was born in Chicago on February 24, 1926 and is survived by her sweetheart of 62 years, Peter. She was proud to live a simple life in Edison Park, where she was a lifelong resident, and strived to treat every person as royalty. Whether you were her grandchild, her banker or a coffee shop clerk, Mary saw gold in everyone's heart. She was an example of strength and fortitude through hardship and health. These were qualities learned from Stylianos and Despina, her parents, at the counter of the Edison Park Fish Market.A talented seamstress with an eye for detail, Mary owned her own tailoring business on the Northwest Side. She was known to dabble in anything from light plumbing to carpentry work around her house and loved being a homemaker and gardener. At St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Des Plaines, she sang in the choir and was devoted to Philoptochos philanthropic efforts.In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by two children, Steve Gregory and Annette (Jim) McDermott; daughter-in-law, Alexandra Gregory; ten grandchildren; and three great­grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, George; and three siblings.Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster, Des Plaines. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Elmwood Park.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, 1600 S. Glenwood Ave., Springfield, IL 62704 or St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Philoptochos, 2350 E. Dempster Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016.A 40-day memorial service will be held in Springfield at St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church at 11:00 a.m. on April 6, 2019.Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now