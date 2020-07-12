Mary S. Ryan, 81, of Chicago. Adored wife of the late Edward "Fast Eddy" Ryan. Dear mother of Laurie, Dr. Dennis (Mary), Timothy, and Patrick (Sarah) Ryan. Beloved Grammy of Ethan, Liam, Colin, Neala, Lilah, Lucia, Violet, Charlotte, Ruby, Georgia Scout, Winter, and Cassius. Cherished sister, aunt and friend of many. Funeral services held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (OLG Church, Attn: Food Pantry, 3200 E. 91st St., Chicago, IL 60617 or to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund (chicagocovid19responsefund.org
). Visit Mary's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. For more information please call 773-736-3833.