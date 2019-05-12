Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Mary Stachnik
Mary S. "Nani" Stachnik

Mary S. "Nani" Stachnik Obituary
Mary S. "Nani" Stachnik (nee Surowka), age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Arlene (Ron) Cygan and Nancy Kay Stachnik. Devoted grandmother of Mark and Keith Cygan. Dear aunt of Gene (Irene) Pall and James Harris. Funeral Tuesday 9:15am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St. Homer Glen to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 10:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 2 to 8pm. Member of Let's Polka U.S.A., S.P.A. and P.N.A. In lieu of flowers donations to Morning Star Missions in Joliet. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
