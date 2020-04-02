|
|
Mary (Clavelli) Sage, 106, of Chicago, Illinois, passed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born on August 19, 1913, in Sora, Italy.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Lauretta Sage; her grandchildren, Ken (Mary) Mesikapp, Karin (Thad) Jurczak, Philip (Monica) Mesikapp Sr., and Kristin (Matt MacKellar) Mesikapp; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, Kristina, Kelsey, Amy, Philip, Jr., Tommy, Megan, Heather, Elle, and Ellie; and great-great-granddaughter, Emily. Mary is the cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews, was a good friend and neighbor. She is predeceased by her husband, Seymour; parents, Frank and Rosa Clavelli; and four brothers, Oscar, Ettore, Carl, and Loreto. Funeral services private. A memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020