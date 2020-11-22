1/1
Mary Scalera
Mary Scalera, nee Mastro

Loving wife of the late John Scalera; cherished mother of Grace (Anthony) Dames, Frances (John) Saraceno and Ralph Scalera; devoted grandmother of Gianna (Sgt. Steve C.P.D.) Pulia, Ariana (Frank) Mullen, Anthony (Sydni) Dames III, John (Amber) Saraceno III, Maria (Frank) Iozzo, Joseph (Elizabeth) Saraceno and Michael Saraceno; beloved great grandmother of Sam Pulia, Gia Pulia, Frankie Mullen, Nico Mullen, Mia Iozzo, Frankie Iozzo, Gracie Saraceno, Samantha Saraceno, Joseph Saraceno and Aria Dames.

Due to COVID-19 the funeral mass and burial will be private.

For information please call Morizzo Funeral Home at (847)752-6444.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 752-6444
