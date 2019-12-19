|
|
Shirley Boylan (nee VanBogget), 95, beloved wife of the late Roger Sr. Cherished mother of John (Mary), Carole (the late Raj) Chopra, the late Kevin (Connie), Nancy (Jack-ret'd CPD) Fitzgerald, Bonnie (Dennis) Heywood, Dan (Connie), Pat, Roger (Tricia) and Mary (Jim) Baker. Adored Grandma & Nana of 24 and GiGi of 27 3/4. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 with a 1:00 mass at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kenton, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, Shirley asks that you "pay it forward" with an act of kindness or contribution to a .
She will be forever in our hearts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019