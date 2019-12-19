Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Germaine Church,
9711 S. Kenton
Oak Lawn,, IL
Shirley Boylan (nee VanBogget), 95, beloved wife of the late Roger Sr. Cherished mother of John (Mary), Carole (the late Raj) Chopra, the late Kevin (Connie), Nancy (Jack-ret'd CPD) Fitzgerald, Bonnie (Dennis) Heywood, Dan (Connie), Pat, Roger (Tricia) and Mary (Jim) Baker. Adored Grandma & Nana of 24 and GiGi of 27 3/4. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, December 21 at 11:00 with a 1:00 mass at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kenton, Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, Shirley asks that you "pay it forward" with an act of kindness or contribution to a .

She will be forever in our hearts.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
