Mary Simeoni, 96, nee Scalcon. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Santa (Dennis) Snieg, Theresa, and Sylvia (Tim) McLaughlin. Nonna to Lisa (Anthony), Cindy (David), Kristi (Tim), Natalie, Colette, and Joe. Great Nonna to Melanee, Carlos, Jimmy, Michael, Maggi, Angelo, Santina, and Samantha. Dear friend and "Nonna" to many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago. Funeral Mass Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange at 11 AM. Family and friends to gather at church from 10-11 AM. Int: St. Joseph Cemetery (773)276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2019