Mary Smigla, age 84, of Crete. Loving mother of Jerome (Christine), Harold (the late Brenda), Katherine (Joseph) Nuccio, Roger (Melissa), Gregory (Sandy), and Joseph Smigla; devoted grandmother of Daniel, the late Ryan Smigla, Samuel Smigla, Gina (Justin) Grimm, Lisa (Fiancé Matt Rogers) Nuccio, Stephanie Smigla, Erin, Andrew (Fiancée Becky Bender), and Barbra Smigla; great-grandmother of Austin and Nathan; fond sister of Dolores Jamroz and Eugene (Pat) Gill; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering Sunday, June 30th, 1-5 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. Interment private. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019