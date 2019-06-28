Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smigla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Smigla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Smigla Obituary
Mary Smigla, age 84, of Crete. Loving mother of Jerome (Christine), Harold (the late Brenda), Katherine (Joseph) Nuccio, Roger (Melissa), Gregory (Sandy), and Joseph Smigla; devoted grandmother of Daniel, the late Ryan Smigla, Samuel Smigla, Gina (Justin) Grimm, Lisa (Fiancé Matt Rogers) Nuccio, Stephanie Smigla, Erin, Andrew (Fiancée Becky Bender), and Barbra Smigla; great-grandmother of Austin and Nathan; fond sister of Dolores Jamroz and Eugene (Pat) Gill; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Gathering Sunday, June 30th, 1-5 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. Interment private. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now