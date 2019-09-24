|
Mary Somora, age 96, died at her family home of 70 years, located in Evergreen Park, Il, on September 20, 2019. Mary joins her parents Victoria and Joseph; siblings Chris, and Steve in heaven. Mary is survived by Paula, Vivian, Geoff, and Kathy; Robert and Marilyn; and Susan. Mary loved the companionship of her cats: Kitty, Cheyenne and Sherry. In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated and Interred at St Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to Paws of Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019