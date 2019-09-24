Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Somora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Somora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Somora Obituary
Mary Somora, age 96, died at her family home of 70 years, located in Evergreen Park, Il, on September 20, 2019.  Mary joins her parents Victoria and Joseph; siblings Chris, and Steve in heaven.  Mary is survived by Paula, Vivian, Geoff, and Kathy; Robert and Marilyn; and Susan. Mary loved the companionship of her cats: Kitty, Cheyenne and Sherry. In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated and Interred at St Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to Paws of Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.