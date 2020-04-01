|
Sister Mary Bann SSND, 79. Born in Belvidere, Il. on June 21, 1940. Died on March 28, 2020 at Resurrection Life Center in Chicago, IL. Member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 60 years. Served in Illinois and Missouri as a Grade School Teacher, Student, Postulant Director, Assistant Director of Religious Education, Community Service at Marian Village in Home Glen, IL then Minister of Prayer and Presence at Marian Village and finally at Resurrection Life Center for 3 years. Beloved daughter of the late W. George Bann and the late Mary (nee Marshall). Dear sister of the late Robert (Rita) Bann. Loving aunt to Craig, Kevin and Jody and 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew. Faithful, loyal and loving friend to countless people. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Alsip, Il. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials made to the SSND Retirement Fund 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT. 06807 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home. For info (773) 233-0551 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020