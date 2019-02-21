|
Cramer, Mary Starkweather, Age 88, a resident of Fort Myers, Florida, died peacefully on December 2, 2018 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years Arthur A. Cramer, Jr. A dedicated wife and mother, she is survived by her children, Rob (Bridgett), Brian (Colette), Carolyn James (Patrick), and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Dillon Halderson, Benjamin Reese (Stephanie), Haydn, Alexander, Brian (Lauren), Arielle, and Corinne Cramer; great grandchildren Joshua, Elijah, and Daniel Reese, Sydney and Isla Cramer; and many nieces and nephews. She graduated from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania with a degree in Seventeenth Century English Literature. Mary had many interests including Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday school, and Rotary. She served as Deacon at Community Presbyterian Church of Clarendon Hills, IL. Mary enjoyed tennis, bridge, travel, birding, camping, canoeing, and opera. In 2000, Art & Mary moved from Hinsdale, Illinois to Sanibel, Florida where they loved volunteering at the Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge. Donations can be made to the Sanibel Captiva Rotary Endowment Fund, Sanibel Congregational UCC Outreach, or a charity of your choosing (please no flowers).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019