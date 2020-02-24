|
|
Mary Sue Tregner née Fields died peacefully on Friday February 21, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born December 28, 1950 to Edward and Lorraine née Livgard. Mary is survived by her children, Thomas (Laura) and Susan (Rob) McColgan; five grandchildren, John Paul, Ethan, and Nathalie Tregner and Ian and Katherine McColgan; siblings, James, Jeanne (Bob) Cox, Marjorie (Richard) Boser, Gary, Michael, and Charles (Estella); and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, parents, and her brother Jack. Mary grew up on a family farm in Anoka County, Minnesota. She met her beloved John in college at Winona Minnesota. They were married June 26, 1971. After college they lived in Chicago. They raised their family in Villa Park, IL and spent the rest of their life there together. After John's death she lived near her son in Charleston, SC. Mary cared deeply for her family. She devoted herself to raising her children and managing her home. She also completed her Bachelor's in Psychology and Human Services during that time. She had a strong sense of morality and fostered a questioning attitude and a desire to learn in her children. She will be greatly missed. Her remains will be interred next to her husband at Chapel Hill Gardens West.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020