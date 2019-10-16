|
|
Mary Sujak (nee Baluk) age 90, of Algonquin, formerly of Cicero.
Loving mother of Linda (Gary) Staron, Lawrence (Catherine), Robert (Diana), William (Julie), Philip, Daniel (Laura) Sujak, Laura (Richard) Gipson and the late Edmund III (Mary) Sujak; proud grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 11; aunt of many. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 8:30am until 11:30am prayer service at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., Algonquin. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.willowfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019