|
|
Mary Swidergal nee Kosciak, 92. Preceded in death by her loving husband, the late John Swidergal. Born March 25, 1926 to the late Andrew and the late Agatha Kosciak nee Pluta. Loving mother of John (Joyce), James and Mark. Adoring grandma to her pride and joys, John (Kim) and Jaclyn. Beloved sister to the late Frances (late Joseph) Krupa, late Stella (late William) Trzyna, late Sr. Mary Rosetta CSSF, late Val (late Matt) Swidergal, Helen (late Henry) Surdej, Susan (late Chester) Swidergal and Dolores (late John) McNamara. Beloved sister-in-law of the late Estelle Swidergal, late Sally (late Matty) Sekula, late Sr. Mary Odilia CSSF, late Ann (late Joseph) Matesovic and the late William (late Victoria) Swidergal. Dearest friend and in-law to the late Frank (late Victoria) Ledwon. A lifelong godmother, aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Dearest friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund (3800 W. Peterson, Chicago, IL), Poor Hand Maids of Jesus Christ (Donaldson, IN) or Special Olympics of Northern Illinois appreciated. Funeral Thursday 9:30am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Camillus Church (5426 S. Lockwood) for 10:30am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2-9pm. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019