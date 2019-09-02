Home

John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Mary T. Barrett

Mary T. Barrett Obituary
Barrett, Mary T. nee Schutzenhofer, age 95, of

Northbrook devoted wife of the late John M. "Jack"

Barrett, loving mother of Donna Barrett and Susan

(E.J.) Orr, loving grandmother of E.J. Orr III, Emma

Barrett Orr and John Patrick Orr. Dear sister of

Dorothy Keating and Emma Wolfer, fond aunt of

many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass, Wed.Aug.

4 at 11:00am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters,

Northbrook. Interment private. In lieu of flowers

contributions to St.Norbert Church or Journeycare

Hospice, 2050 Clare Ct, Glenview 60025 appreciated.

Funeral info: John E. Maloney F.H: 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 2, 2019
