Barrett, Mary T. nee Schutzenhofer, age 95, of
Northbrook devoted wife of the late John M. "Jack"
Barrett, loving mother of Donna Barrett and Susan
(E.J.) Orr, loving grandmother of E.J. Orr III, Emma
Barrett Orr and John Patrick Orr. Dear sister of
Dorothy Keating and Emma Wolfer, fond aunt of
many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass, Wed.Aug.
4 at 11:00am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters,
Northbrook. Interment private. In lieu of flowers
contributions to St.Norbert Church or Journeycare
Hospice, 2050 Clare Ct, Glenview 60025 appreciated.
Funeral info: John E. Maloney F.H: 773-764-1617
