|
|
Mary T. Cahill, nee Montgomery. Age 88, native of Co. Clare, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late David Cahill. Loving mother of Tim (Amber) Cahill and Marie (Larry) Coyle. Loving grandmother of Ashley, Tyler, Carter and David Cahill, Laurence and Julia Anne Coyle. Dear sister of Chris (Rose), Bobby (Josie) and the late Oliver (Maryanne), P.J. (Kathleen), Michael John and Daniel, Jr. Montgomery. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 3-9 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Ireland. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice, http://www.rainbowhospice.org Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019