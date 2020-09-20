1/
Mary T. (La Piana) Calabria
Mary T. Calabria Nee La Piana Dearly Beloved Wife of Robert. Loving Mother of Dr. Robert (Kim), Joseph (Nicole) and Marc Calabria. Dear Daughter of the late William and Edda La Piana. Cherished Nani of Nicholas, Joseph, James, Isabella, Francesca, Marcello and Luciana. Dear Sister of William (Lori), John (Grace) and Anthony La Piana. Fond Sister in Law, Aunt and Friend of Many. Visitation Monday from 4 until 8 P.M.

at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME 1515 No. 25th Ave. Funeral Tuesday TBA to Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Mass TBA. Ent. Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Maus. Please visit Mary's memorial at carbonarafuneralhome.net.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral
Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
Funeral services provided by
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
