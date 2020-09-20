Mary T. Calabria Nee La Piana Dearly Beloved Wife of Robert. Loving Mother of Dr. Robert (Kim), Joseph (Nicole) and Marc Calabria. Dear Daughter of the late William and Edda La Piana. Cherished Nani of Nicholas, Joseph, James, Isabella, Francesca, Marcello and Luciana. Dear Sister of William (Lori), John (Grace) and Anthony La Piana. Fond Sister in Law, Aunt and Friend of Many. Visitation Monday from 4 until 8 P.M.
at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME 1515 No. 25th Ave. Funeral Tuesday TBA to Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Mass TBA. Ent. Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Maus. Please visit Mary's memorial at carbonarafuneralhome.net
.