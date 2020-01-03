|
|
Mary T. Chaput, age 62, passed away on December 31, 2019, with family by her side. Mary was loving, patient, loyal, generous, joyful, one of a kind, and oh so cool. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and John McDonagh. Mary was the wife of Dennis Rybarczyk, mother of John (Maggie) Chaput, mamo of John Thomas and Joseph Patrick. Sister of Agnes (Frank) Ruscello, Ann Marie McDonagh, Nora McDonagh and Barbara (Tommy) O'Toole. Aunt of many. Sister in law of Bernie (Dale) Stein. Visitation Sunday, January 5th, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, family and friends are asked to meet at St. Benedict Church, 2215 W Irving Park Rd. in Chicago, for Mass on Monday, January 6 at 11:00 a.m.. Interment private. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020