Mary T. Curry
Mary T. Curry, age 89, Cherished daughter of the late James and Ellen Curry. Loving sister of Marge Gill and the late John (late Bernice) Curry and Patrick Curry. Devoted aunt of Mary Ellen Glynn, Rita (late Bob) Evans and Bob (Bonnie) Gill. Auntie Mary will be dearly missed by her many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday morning at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park, 9:15 am until time of prayers at 10:15 am. Followed by funeral procession to St. Julie Billiart Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Covid -19 guidelines for social distancing and mask to be observed by visitors. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Family and friend our encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a message of condolence. www.bradygill.com info (708) 614-9900



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:15 AM
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
JUL
28
Prayer Service
10:15 AM
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church
Funeral services provided by
Brady-Gill Funeral Home
16600 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-614-9900
