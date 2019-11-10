Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
For more information about
Mary Czworniak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Czworniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary T. Czworniak


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary T. Czworniak Obituary
Mary T. Czworniak nee Lukaszewski, 102. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph.

Loving Mom of Diane (Stephen) Zurawski. Cherished Grandma of Eric (Sandra), Darren (Sylvia) and Lynette and loving Busia of Joshua, Sarah, Jessica and John.

Dear Sister of many late siblings. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Teresa and Maria for their care of mom over the years. Funeral Monday 9:45am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Symphorosa Church for 10:30am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -