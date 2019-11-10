|
|
Mary T. Czworniak nee Lukaszewski, 102. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph.
Loving Mom of Diane (Stephen) Zurawski. Cherished Grandma of Eric (Sandra), Darren (Sylvia) and Lynette and loving Busia of Joshua, Sarah, Jessica and John.
Dear Sister of many late siblings. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Teresa and Maria for their care of mom over the years. Funeral Monday 9:45am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Symphorosa Church for 10:30am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019